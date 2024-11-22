A three-year-old Royal Bengal Tigress suffered severe injuries, including the loss of an eye, after being attacked by villagers in Assam’s Nagaon district. The tigress, which had wandered out of Kamakhya reserve forest, was pelted with stones and bricks despite not harming anyone. Villagers, fearful of its presence, launched a brutal assault, forcing the animal to flee into a river. Rescued 17 hours later, the tigress was taken to Kaziranga’s Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for treatment. Experts fear it may live in captivity permanently due to severe eye and internal injuries. Nine individuals have been arrested. Human-Animal Conflict in Rajasthan: Uliyana Villagers Kill Male Tiger T-86 With Stones and Axes After Big Cat Mauls Man to Death Near Ranthambore National Park.

Tiger Attacked in Assam (Disturbing Visuals)

Armed forest officials pelted stones to chase away a tiger that ventured into human habitat in Assam’s Kaliabor recently. The tiger can be seen running away after being hit by a stone and jumping into a water body for safety. #Tiger #Assam #Kaliabor | @assamforest pic.twitter.com/FulHNRaXZN — Pratidin Time (@pratidintime) November 20, 2024

Plight of Royal Bengal Tiger facing the ferocity of "civilized human beings". People pelted stones and chased the tiger which has strayed out of Kaziranga Outskirt (Kaliabor) area into nearby human habitations.#IndiAves #Tigers #BBCWildlifePOTD @SonyBBCEarth #ThePhotoHour pic.twitter.com/numaBeTBXr — Pranab Mahanta (@PranabMahanta0) November 20, 2024

