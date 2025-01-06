A terrifying incident at Kaziranga National Park, Assam, was captured on video, showing a mother and daughter falling from a safari jeep near charging rhinos. The viral footage depicts the duo tumbling to the ground as their jeep moves ahead, leaving them vulnerable. An aggressive rhino stomps toward the scene, prompting the trailing jeep to pull back. The incident occurred in the park’s Bagori range, home to the famous one-horned rhinoceros. Thankfully, the pair avoided the rhinos and climbed back into the vehicle unscathed. The episode has raised serious safety concerns, leading the park administration to launch an investigation. Officials have urged tourists to exercise caution during safaris to prevent such life-threatening accidents in the future. Baghpat Girl Fight: Viral Video Shows Teenage Girls Engaged in Ugly Clash on Road Over Boyfriend Dispute.

Woman and Daughter Fall Off Safari Gypsy in Front of Rhinos At Kaziranga National Park

Mother & Daughter Fell Near Rhino A mother and daughter fell off a safari vehicle in Kaziranga National Park, landing near rhinos. The incident, caught on a tourist's camera, ended safely as both escaped unscathed.#Assam #kaziranga #Safari #Rhinoceros #viral . pic.twitter.com/3lyGiuAngp — Info Bazzar Net (@infobazzarnet) January 6, 2025

