Nalanda district in Bihar has initiated a campaign to issue Ayushman Cards and senior citizen-specific "Ayushman Vaya Vandana" cards. The drive, which began on November 20, will continue until December 10. The initiative aims to expand access to healthcare benefits for eligible individuals and ensure they receive the benefits of government schemes. Citizens can collect their cards from hospitals, health centres, and Public Distribution System (PDS) shops during this period. Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme To Cover to All Senior Citizens Aged 70 Years and Above Irrespective of Income.

Nalanda District Facilitates Healthcare Benefits for Citizens Until December 10

Bihar: Nalanda district is running a campaign from November 20 to December 10, issuing Ayushman Cards and senior citizen "Ayushman Vaya Vandana" cards at hospitals, health centers, and PDS shops pic.twitter.com/6gNP4Pu3QD — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2024

