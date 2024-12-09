In a shocking incident in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, a horse was thrown 7 feet into the air and landed 20 feet away after being struck by a car. Tragically, the horse did not survive the impact. The collision also caused injuries to five people who were aboard the car and the horse-drawn carriage. The injured individuals, who were promptly rushed to the hospital, are being treated for their wounds, though their conditions are not yet clear. The accident occurred on December 9, and local authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the crash. The driver of the car is being questioned, and efforts are underway to determine whether the incident was a result of reckless driving or another factor. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident Videos: E-Rickshaw Travelling in Wrong Direction Hits Bike, Makes U-Turn and Collides With Car in Baghpat; Police Responds After CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Car Strikes Horse, Sending It Flying and Killing It

कार की टक्कर से घोड़ा हवा में 7 फुट ऊपर उछला और 20 फुट दूर जाकर गिरा। घोड़े की मौत हो गई। कार और घोड़ा-बुग्गी में सवार 5 लोग घायल हो गए। 📍बागपत, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/p3SIKMrnsF — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 9, 2024

