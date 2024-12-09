A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district severed her neighbor's private parts with a sharp weapon, claiming he entered her house forcefully and tried to sexually assault her. The incident occurred in a village under the Nagar Kotwali area. The 40-year-old man allegedly persisted despite her resistance, prompting the woman to take the drastic step in self-defence. However, the man claimed he was unwell and visiting a doctor when the woman called him inside, where she allegedly attacked him after he refused to fulfil her demand of having sex. A video of the injured man recounting his ordeal from the hospital has gone viral. The man's condition is stable but critical due to continued bleeding. No police action has been reported so far. Kerala Shocker: Girl Child's Genitals Injured For 'Wetting Bed' At Shelter Home in Thiruvananthapuram, 3 Arrested After Fingernail Marks Found in Private Parts.

Man Attacked for Refusing Sex in Banda

UP के बाँदा मे पड़ोसन ने अपने घर मे एक व्यक्ति का गुप्तांग काटकर अलग कर दिया। महिला का आरोप हैं की 3 दिन पहले पडोसी बुरी नियत से घर मे घुसा था.. उसने रेप से बचने के लिए आत्मरक्षा मे यह कदम उठाया हैं। वही घायल ने महिला पर ही अय्याशी का दबाव बनाने का आरोप लगाया हैं। अय्याशी न कर… pic.twitter.com/fKSOYCVbHw — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) December 9, 2024

