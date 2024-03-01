A rare sight of a bear family visiting a Shiva temple in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district was captured on CCTV cameras on February 27. The incident occurred at Somnath temple in Dongar Shevali village of Chikhali taluka, where the four bears entered the temple premises late at night. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The temple trustees said that the bears came as a family and walked around the temple and the sanctum sanctorum, where the doors were open. They did not cause any damage or harm to the temple or its devotees and left peacefully after a few minutes. Bear in Nanded School Video: Sloth Bear Enters Zilla Parishad School in Mahur, Stirs Panic Among Parents.

Bear Family Visits Temple

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)