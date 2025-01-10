In a startling incident in Gujarat, a video surfaced showing four lions strolling near houses in Mesanka village, located in Gariadhar tehsil of Bhavnagar district. The video, which quickly went viral, captured the lions gathering outside a house before walking in a different direction. The sight of the big cats roaming near residential areas has caused panic among villagers. Local authorities have been alerted, and the forest department has been informed about the situation. Efforts are underway to ensure the safety of both the residents and the lions. Bhavnagar: Forest Department Employee Saves Asiatic Lion by Chasing Big Cat Away From Railway Track With Stick in Hand, Video Goes Viral.

Four Lions Spotted Near Houses in Gujarat’s Mesanka Village

गुजरात: भावनगर जिले की गरियाधर तहसील के मेसानका गांव में पहुंचे शेर। टहलते हुए चार शेरों का वीडियो सामने आने से दशहत। पूरे मामले की जानकारी वन विभाग को दी गई है। गिर के बाद भावनगर एशियाई शेरों का सबसे बड़ा ठिकाना है। pic.twitter.com/UBB6HyFlMB — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) January 9, 2025

