A man was brutally attacked by a couple in Bhopal’s Govindpura Industrial Area on Saturday for throwing stones at dogs that were chasing him. The incident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media. The man, riding a scooter with his daughter on their way to school, was chased by a pack of stray and pet dogs. In self-defence, he stopped and threw stones at the dogs, causing them to scatter. Shortly after, the pet owners arrived and, instead of diffusing the situation, began assaulting the man with belts and fists. The man’s daughter pleaded with the couple to stop, but the attack continued. During the altercation, the dogs also bit the man. Dog Atack in Thane: Pack of Stray Dogs Attack Woman, Tear Her Clothes by Dragging Her for 100 Metres at Regency Sarvam Housing Complex in Titwala; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Beaten by Pet Owners for Throwing Stones at Dogs Chasing Him

भोपाल: स्कूटी सवार ने पीछे पड़े कुत्तों पर मारे पत्थर, डॉग ओनर ने शख्स को पीटा ◆ इस घटना का CCTV फुटेज भी सामने आया है ◆ डॉग ओनर कपल ने बेल्ट और लात-घूसों से शख्स को मारा pic.twitter.com/yDvZ21OaUJ — News24 (@news24tvchannel) December 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)