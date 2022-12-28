Police quickly reached the spot after a clash broke out between the supporters of two candidates of local body polls in Patel Nagar area in Nalanda district. Cops have now controlled the situation and polling is being done peacefully. Security has been beefed up across the state as polling is under way in the 1,529 wards of 68 urban local bodies (ULBs) across 23 districts of Bihar. Armed policemen and mobile squads have been deployed at every booth while paramilitary forces will patrol sensitive pockets in the districts. Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav 2022: Polling Underway for Local Body Elections in 23 Districts; Result on December 30

Watch Video:

Bihar | We've reached the spot & controlled the situation, some elements were trying to jeopardise peace. Polling is being done peacefully: Sadar, DSP, Nalanda pic.twitter.com/4RLQS5140S — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

