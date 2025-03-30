A suspicious explosion near a mosque in Beed’s Ardhmasla village caused damage to the structure’s walls and floor, triggering concerns among locals. The police have detained two individuals in connection with the incident and recovered gelatin sticks from the site. According to officials, the explosion occurred late at night, prompting residents to alert authorities. A police team arrived at the scene and found evidence of explosive materials, raising suspicions about the nature of the blast. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Hyderabad Blast: 5 Injured as Gas Leak Triggers Explosion at 2 Eateries in Ameerpet, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Explosion Near Mosque in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: A suspicious explosion near a mosque in Beed's Ardhmasla village damaged walls and floor. Gelatin sticks were found, and two people were detained. Police urged the public to remain calm pic.twitter.com/G6SmNtvJnf — IANS (@ians_india) March 30, 2025

