A wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Abhaypur turned dangerous during the Ghudchadi ceremony as celebratory firing erupted, with over 100 rounds reportedly fired amid a crowd of guests. A viral video shows men recklessly firing pistols and rifles into the air, dangerously close to attendees, raising concerns about safety and illegal firearm use. The incident occurred during the wedding of Pallava Mavi, leading to police action. A case has been registered, and one accused, Rajesh, has been arrested. However, the firearms involved remain unidentified. Kerala Shocker: Black Magic Practitioner Rapes, Impregnates 19-Year-Old Girl on Pretext of Expediting Her Marriage; Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison.

Uttar Pradesh Wedding Chaos

#बुलंदशहर के अभयपुर में कुछ दिन पहले घुड़चड़ी के दौरान 100 राउंड से भी ज्यादा फायरिंग की गई इस हवाई फायरिंग में पिस्टल, राइफल और बंदूकों का जमकर इस्तेमाल हुआ यह बारात पल्लव मावी की थी वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया. राजेश नाम के एक आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की और… pic.twitter.com/HhktmXKaoi — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) January 22, 2025

