A video circulating online shows burqa-clad women riding a scooty in Bengaluru, with one of them carrying a child, while driving recklessly. The video quickly went viral, prompting Bengaluru Traffic Police to take action. The women were subsequently fined for violating traffic rules, including riding without proper safety measures. "Heads up, Bengaluru! Your skull isn’t harder than the road. Protect it with a helmet and ride responsibly!" Bengaluru Traffic Police wrote in the caption while sharing the video. ‘Asked for Nude Pictures’: Woman Doctor Accuses Police Sub-Inspector of Harassment in Bengaluru.

Burqa-Clad Women Fined for Tripling on Scooty With Child

Heads up, Bengaluru! Your skull isn’t harder than the road. Protect it with a helmet and ride responsibly!#RideResponsibly pic.twitter.com/KaSGJ2knFu — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) January 15, 2025

