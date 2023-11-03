The Enforcement Directorate, on Friday, November 3, claimed that Mahadev betting app promoters reportedly paid about Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The ED also said that "these are subject matter of investigation". Responding to ED's claims, Bhupesh Baghel, while speaking to the media, said, "Can there be a bigger joke?" He also asked if ED will interrogate PM Narendra Modi if he catches hold of someone and asks him to take PM Modi's name. He also took to social media to defend himself. In his post on X, the Congress leader said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to contest Chhattisgarh elections with the help of agencies like ED, IT, DRI and CBI. He also noted that ED first raided the houses of people close to him to defame them in the name of the alleged investigation of "Mahadev App". "Now on the basis of the statement of an unknown person, it has accused me of taking Rs 508 crore," he added. Bhupesh Baghel also said that the people of Chhattisgarh are with him to fight agencies like ED and IT. Bhupesh Baghel Under ED Radar: Enforcement Directorate Alleges Mahadev Online Book Promoters Gave Rs 508 Crore to Chhattisgarh CM, Says Probe On.

Bhupesh Baghel Responds to ED's Claims

जैसा कि मैंने पहले कहा है कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी ईडी, आईटी, डीआरआई और सीबीआई जैसी एजेंसियों के सहारे छत्तीसगढ़ का चुनाव लड़ना चाहती है. चुनाव के ठीक पहले ईडी ने मेरी छवि धूमिल करने की सबसे कुत्सित प्रयास किया है. यह कांग्रेस की लोकप्रिय सरकार को बदनाम करने का राजनीतिक प्रयास है जो… — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) November 3, 2023

Can There Be a Bigger Joke?

#WATCH | On ED's claim that he was paid Rs 508 crore by Mahadev app promoters, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "Can there be a bigger joke?... If today I catch hold of someone and ask him to take PM Modi's name, will they (ED) interrogate him? It has become very easy to toss… pic.twitter.com/CSQvA0HvP3 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

