The Caste Scrutiny Committee on Saturday, August 13 gave a clean chit to former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. In the order, the committee said that Samir is not a Muslim by birth. This does not prove that he and his father Dnyaneshwar Wankhede have entered the Muslim religion.

Caste scrutiny committee gives clean chit to ex-NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. The order reads that Wankhede wasn't a Muslim by birth; also states that it's not proven that Wankhede&his father converted to Islam but it's proven that they belonged to Mahar -37 Scheduled Caste pic.twitter.com/XcOEcKvB8d — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

