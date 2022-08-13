The Caste Scrutiny Committee on Saturday, August 13 gave a clean chit to former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. In the order, the committee said that Samir is not a Muslim by birth. This does not prove that he and his father Dnyaneshwar Wankhede have entered the Muslim religion.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)