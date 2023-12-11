Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai and the new state cabinet are all set to be sworn in on December 13 in Raipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, and other party leaders are expected to attend the ceremony. Chhattisgarh: BJP Picks Tribal Face Vishnu Deo Sai As State CM; Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan Invites Him To Form Govt (Watch Video).

Chhattisgarh CM Swearing-In Ceremony:

