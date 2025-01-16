A video of Union Minister Chirag Paswan dancing with his close friend, television actor Vishal Singh, has taken social media by storm. The duo showcased joyful moves to a traditional folk song, radiating camaraderie and charm. Paswan’s graceful performance, paired with Singh’s lively steps, has captivated fans and supporters alike. The video highlights the minister’s fun-loving side, offering a delightful glimpse of his personal life beyond politics. Vishal Singh and Chirag Paswan Give BFF Goals! Both ‘Friends’ Share Pic on Instagram from Paris Balcony Overlooking Eiffel Tower.

Chirag Paswan and Vishal Singh’s Dance Video Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by सर्वोच्च BIHAR (@sarvochbihar)

