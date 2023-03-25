The Congress party has released the first list of 124 candidates ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. Former CM Siddaramaiah is set to contest from Varuna. The candidates for the remaining 99-100 seats including those that have multiple aspirants would be cleared when the polls near to quell rebellion. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress May Field Siddaramaiah’s Blue Eyed Boy Vinay Kulkarni Against CM Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon Constituency.

