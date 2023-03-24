As former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was pronounced guilty by Surat High Court on Thursday (March 23) to a two-year imprisonment in a defamation case, party members held a meeting today. They would be marching at Vijay Chowk to show solidarity with Gandhi. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Gets Rousing Welcome at Delhi Airport, Sonia Gandhi Reaches His Residence.

Tight Security At Vijay Chowk Ahead of Congress March

Delhi | Heavy security deployment at Vijay Chowk Congress Party to organize a march to Vijay Chowk to protest against the verdict sentencing party MP Rahul Gandhi to two years in a defamation case. pic.twitter.com/kVvbDxNfE9 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

