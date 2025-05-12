TECNO SPARK 40 series is set for Global launch. The company has announced TECNO SPARK 40 Series will debut as the first smartphone with the MediaTek Helio G200 processor. SPARK 40 series may include TECNO SPARK 40 and TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ smartphone models, which is said to launch in July in global markets. Tecno said that the SPARK 40 series will be a "performance boost for faster computing, enhanced connectivity, and a seamless entertainment experience." As per reports, the new processor will likely debut on the SPARK 40 Pro+ model. The smartphone may come with a 1.5K resolution display. MediaTek Helio G200 is a next-gen 4G chipset with 2x Cortex-A76 cores at 2.2GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch Likely Soon, Tipped To Arrive With Slim Design; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

TECNO SPARK 40 Series

GLOBAL FIRST ALERT🔥 The TECNO SPARK 40 Series will debut as the first smartphone with the MediaTek Helio G200, unleashing over 10%+ performance boost for faster computing, enhanced connectivity, and a seamless entertainment experience. Stay tuned for its global launch!#TECNO… pic.twitter.com/duQPaj7dIA — tecnomobile (@tecnomobile) May 12, 2025

