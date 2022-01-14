In the latest development, a Delhi Court dismissed the bail plea of 'Bulli Bai' app creator Neeraj Bishnoi. The court noted that the accused ran a "vilification campaign against women, containing derogatory and offending material having communal overtones on the app." The accused Bishnoi (21) is a resident of Jorhat in Assam and is a student pursuing B. Tech from Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal.

