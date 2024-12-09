Two prominent Delhi schools, Delhi Public School in RK Puram and GD Goenka Public School in Paschim Vihar, received bomb threats via email on Monday morning, December 9. The Delhi Fire Department was alerted about the threats around 7 am. In response to the threat, both schools evacuated students and sent them home for safety. Authorities, including the police, have been informed and are currently investigating the matter. Delhi School Bomb Threat: Private School in Rohini Receives Bomb Threat Email Day After Low-Intensity Blast in Prashant Vihar.

Delhi Schools Bomb Threat

Two schools in Delhi received bomb threats via e-mail - one in RK Puram and another one in Paschim Vihar. School administrations have sent children back to their homes. Fire and police informed: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

2 Schools in RK Puram and Paschim Vihar Receive Bomb Threats

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from outside of GD Goenka Public school, Paschim Vihar - one of the two schools that received bomb threats, via e-mail, today morning pic.twitter.com/XoIBJoVsVt — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

