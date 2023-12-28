Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to a cold and foggy morning on Thursday as the minimum temperature dropped to 6 degrees Celsius in the national capital and visibility on roads reduced to almost zero. 134 flights are delayed while 22 trains are running late due to the dense fog. The India Meteorological Department has said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest and parts of adjoining Central India during the next two days. Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Envelops National Capital as Cold Wave Persists, Causing Traffic Disruptions (Watch Videos).

Flights Delayed Due to Fog in Delhi

Delhi Airport is facing delays affecting approximately 134 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog: Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System) — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

List of Trains Running Late

22 trains running late in Delhi area due to fog: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/wg9QysLthE — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

