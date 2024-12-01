A dog trapped in rising floodwaters was rescued on Saturday in Puducherry, as heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal continue to wreak havoc across the region. Video footage of the heartwarming rescue has surfaced, showcasing the efforts of local residents and emergency responders who braved the inundated area to save the stranded animal. Parts of Puducherry have been experiencing flood-like conditions due to incessant rainfall since Cyclone Fengal intensified, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupting daily life. Rescue teams have been deployed to assist stranded residents and animals, while authorities have urged people to remain cautious and avoid venturing into flooded zones. Cyclone Fengal Update: 3 Die in Rain-Related Incidents in Chennai As Cyclonic Storm Crosses Puducherry Coasts (Watch Video).

Dog Rescued Amid Flood-Like Conditions in Puducherry Due to Cyclone Fengal

#WATCH | A Dog stuck in the water was rescued as a flood-like situation continues in parts of Puducherry following incessant rainfall.#CycloneFengal pic.twitter.com/BI6g9v2LDk — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2024

