A major fire broke out in Ansari Heights, a 15-storey residential building in South Mumbai’s Dongri area, on Wednesday afternoon. The blaze, caused by multiple cylinder blasts, engulfed the 14th floor and nearby levels. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a Level-1 fire and dispatched multiple fire engines. Rescue efforts faced challenges due to the narrow lanes of the area. The incident occurred near Sandhurst Road station in Nishanpada. Firefighting operations are underway, with no immediate reports of casualties. Gwalior: Man Smokes Cigarette After Setting Household Items on Fire in Madhya Pradesh Following Fight With Wife, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Dongri Fire

