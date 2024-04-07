The Delhi government has released an official order detailing the dry day schedule for the months of April to June 2024. The schedule, declared by the Excise Department of Delhi, includes both festival dates and the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In April, dry days are scheduled on three occasions: Id-ul-Fitr on April 11, Ram Navami on April 17, and Mahavir Jayanti on April 21. Additionally, due to elections in parts of Uttar Pradesh connected to Delhi, liquor shops will remain closed from 6 PM on April 24 to 6 PM on April 26. May will observe a single dry day on Buddh Purnima, which falls on May 23. This is notably just two days before Delhi residents cast their votes in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25. Moving into June, the only dry day will be observed on June 17, in observance of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid). As per the government order, dry days will commence 48 hours before the end of voting, from 6 pm on May 23 until 6 pm on May 25. Furthermore, a full dry day will be enforced on June 4, 2024, marking the counting day of the Lok Sabha elections. Dry Days in Kolkata in 2023: Check the Full List of Dates of Festivals and Events When Alcohol Will Not Be Served in Pubs, Hotels & Bars in the City of Joy.

Dry Days in Delhi

