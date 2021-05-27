The edible oil prices in India have surged to the highest level in over a decade this month. According to data available, the monthly average retail prices of packed edible oils – groundnut, mustard, vanaspati, soya, sunflower and palm oils – have soared to their highest levels in May 2021. Sudhanshu Pandey, Food Secretary, on Monday discussed in detail the reasons for the 'abnormal rise' in edible oil prices and asked the states and industry stakeholders to take measures to soften the prices.

