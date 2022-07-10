On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, police departments across the country took to Twitter to wish citizens on the festival of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakri Eid. While the West Bengal sent warm wishes to people, Mumbai Police also extended greetings on the festival of Eid-al-Adha. On the other hand, Director General of Police, J&K, Shri Dilbag Singh extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and prayed for joy and happiness.

Check tweets:

West Bengal Police sends warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha! #WestBengalPolice4U pic.twitter.com/wK9yXuzAmA — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) July 10, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir police

In his message, DGP has prayed for joy and happiness among the people of J&K including the Police, their families and the families of police martyrs. He has hoped that this day will strengthen brotherhood and harmony among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) July 9, 2022

Maharashtra Police

