A massive crowd gathered in Meerut’s Lisari Gate area as bald individuals lined up to try a hair growth medicine priced at just INR 20. The event took place at Shaukat Banquet Hall, organised by Salman and Anees, residents of Bijnor, who claimed their medicine could regrow hair. The chaos spilled onto the streets, requiring people to be managed through tokens. Despite the claims, the organisers lacked official permissions, and even those applying the medicine were reportedly bald themselves. Salman, who operates in Delhi’s Mandola on other days, introduced the treatment in Meerut, attracting people from across the country. Additionally, a INR 300 oil bottle was sold alongside the medicine. Adarsh Nagar Accident Caught on Camera: Car Driven By Minor Hits Pedestrians in Delhi; Drags Man, His Grandson Under It; Video Surfaces.

Meerut Hair Growth Medicine

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)