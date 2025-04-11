A disturbing incident aboard the Howrah-Mumbai Gitanjali Express on April 6 has raised serious concerns over IRCTC pantry operations. Passengers who complained about the “low quantity and high price” of food were allegedly assaulted, and social worker Satyajit Burman, who tried to help, was held hostage by pantry staffers. When Burman and three other passengers tried to weigh the food packets, staff allegedly beat Burman, snatched his phone, and confined him in the pantry. He was rescued over an hour later by RPF after a passenger called the helpline. A case under the BNS Act was filed against seven IRCTC employees by Kalyan GRP and later transferred to Badnera GRP. Railway activist Samir Zaveri has demanded strict action and transparency, calling the incident an example of unchecked contractor misconduct. An investigation is underway. Thane: Man Brutally Thrashed With Sticks For ‘Roaming in Towel’ in Mumbra, Viral Videos Surface.

Gitanjali Express Passengers Thrashed

A passenger on Gitanjali Express was assaulted by @IRCTCofficial staff after he complained about food and water bottles being sold above the MRP. The incident occurred between #Badnera and #Nagpur.#ViralVideos#IndianRailways #CrimeNews #NagpurViolence pic.twitter.com/92M1xwE8NF — Mumbai Tez News (@mumbaitez) April 11, 2025

