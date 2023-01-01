The gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 is ₹1,49,507 crore, of which CGST is ₹26,711 crore, SGST is ₹33,357 crore, IGST is ₹78,434 crore (including ₹40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹11,005 crore (including ₹850 crore collected on import of goods), the Finance Ministry said. The collections had touched a record high of nearly Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April. New GST Rates: FAQs On Tax Applicability on ‘Pre-Packaged and Labelled’ Goods

Check Tweet:

Govt has settled Rs 36,669 crore to CGST and Rs 31,094 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and States after regular settlements in the month of December 2022 is Rs 63,380 crore for CGST and Rs 64,451 crore for the SGST: Ministry of Finance — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

