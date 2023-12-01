Gujarat police raided seven places in Surat on Friday, in connection with toxic syrup case that claimed lives of atleast six people in the state. After the incident of the deaths of six people due to the drinking of ayurvedic syrup in Kheda, police were deployed across Gujarat to arrest the sellers of Ayurvedic syrup. Surat Police has seized 2195 bottles during the raids. “Raids were conducted at seven places in Surat. Police have arrested a total of seven accused, including one in Godadra, two in Kapodra, two in Varachha, one in Poona, and one accused in the Amroli area. The amount of alcohol in the syrup that has been seized is being investigated. Further investigation will be started after the police submit the FSL report for all the seized syrups”, stated Rajdeep Nakum, DCP, SOG Surat. Gujarat: Five Dead, Two Hospitalised After Suspected Consumption of Contaminated Ayurvedic Syrup in Kheda.

Toxic Syrup Seized in Gujarat

Rajdeep Nakum, DCP, SOG Surat, says, "..After the incident of the deaths of six people due to the drinking of ayurvedic syrup in Kheda, police were deployed across Gujarat to arrest the sellers of Ayurvedic syrup... After which, the Special Operation Group of Surat Police has had… pic.twitter.com/v78WSKxZPg — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)