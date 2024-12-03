In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, two bike-borne men allegedly fired shots at a groom during his 'baraat' (marriage procession) in Gwalior. A video of the incident showing the alert groom bending down and escaping firing has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday night, December 2, in the Janakganj area of Gwalior. The incident caught on CCTV show the baraat passing by the street as the groom is seated in a decked-up baggi (horse cart). All of a sudden, two miscreants arrive on a bike and start firing shots at the groom. However, the video shows the shooters missing their shots as the groom bends down and runs away to save his life. The video also shows the attackers fleeing after firing shots at the groom. Gwalior: Man Smokes Cigarette After Setting Household Items on Fire in Madhya Pradesh Following Fight With Wife, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Bike-Borne Men Fire Shots at Groom in Gwalior

Caught on CCTV: Goons open fire at groom during baraat in Gwalior#MadhyaPradesh #MadhyaPradeshnews #Gwalior pic.twitter.com/OH2QksnWov — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 3, 2024

