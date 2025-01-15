In Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, a 20-year-old woman, Tanu Gurjar, was fatally shot by her father, Mahesh Gurjar, after she opposed an arranged marriage, just four days before her wedding. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the presence of police officers. Tanu had posted a video on social media earlier that day, accusing her family of forcing her into marriage and threatening her life. She expressed her wish to marry her partner, Bhikam “Vicky” Mawai, with whom she had been in a six-year relationship. During a police-mediated intervention, Mahesh requested to speak with Tanu privately. Instead, he shot her at close range, assisted by her cousin Rahul, who also fired multiple shots. Tanu died on the spot. Mahesh was arrested, and the weapon was seized. Rahul fled and remains at large. Police are investigating further and reviewing Tanu's social media accounts. Love Triangle Crime in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Paramour, 3 Arrested.

Honour Killing in Gwalior

