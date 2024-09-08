A family of four narrowly escaped a dangerous situation after their car was nearly swept away by floodwaters in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. A chilling video of the incident shows the vehicle zooming across a flooded street amid heavy rain until the rising water pushed it back. Bystanders can be heard expressing concern, with one man saying, “Bah gaya woh, mujhe pata tha (He will be swept away, I knew it)," as the car struggled to stay on the road. The vehicle halted near a shop as the water continued to push it. In the video, a young girl in the front seat crossed to the driver’s side and was rescued by a man, who passed her to a woman waiting on the pavement. The rest of the passengers were also safely evacuated just in time. Sabarkantha: Couple Stranded On Top Of Car in Flood Water in Gujarat, Rescued After 2 Hours (Watch Video).

Girl Rescued in Haldwani

उत्तराखंड के शहर अवैध कंस्ट्रक्शन, नालियों की कमी से थोड़ी देर की बारिश में ही तालाब बन रहे हैं। सन्डे को हल्द्वानी में कुछ देर के लिए इतना पानी पड़ा कि एक कार बोट की तरह तैरने लगी। गनीमत ये रही कि एक परिवार सामने आया और गाड़ी में सवार बच्चों को मदद मिली। #haldwani pic.twitter.com/AdeQIKwPns — Anupam Trivedi (@AnupamTrivedi26) September 8, 2024

