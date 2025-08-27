An e-rickshaw carrying passengers overturned after getting stuck in a deep pothole in Majidpura Colony of Hapur Tehsil, Uttar Pradesh. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media. In the video, the vehicle can be seen toppling moments after entering the pothole. Women and children onboard sustained minor injuries in the accident. Locals rushed to the spot and helped rescue the trapped passengers from the overturned rickshaw. Hapur Shocker: Youth Beaten Up With Iron Rod by Girlfriend’s Brother at Pepper’s Pizza in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

E-Rickshaw Overturns After Hitting Pothole in Hapur

