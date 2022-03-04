It has been a long time to get in touch with the Indian embassy; every day they say they will do something, but I have yet to receive support," says Harjot Singh, an Indian suffering multiple bullet wounds in war-torn Ukraine and being treated in Kyiv. He additionally added that he was expecting from the Indian embassy that they will try to reach him, but not received any aid or help from the embassy officials.

Check Tweet:

