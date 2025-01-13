In an unfortunate incident, a 21-year-old man from Punjab allegedly died in a road accident in Canada. The deceased was identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Mazara Nau Abad village. According to the news agency IANS, Harpreet Singh, who completed his medical degree in Canada and was working on obtaining a work permit, died in a car accident while travelling from Toronto to Sarnia city with friends. Speaking about his son's death, his father, Surendra Sing, said, "Our son Harpreet Singh was living in Sarnia and was traveling from Toronto to Sarnia when the car he was in met with an accident on the way..." Indian Students Killed in Canada: India Describes Recent Murder of Students As ‘Terrible Tragedies’, Demands Thorough Investigation.

Punjab Man Dies in Road Accident in Canada

