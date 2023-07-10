In a proactive move, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cancelled all his pre-scheduled programs on July 10. He has called for an emergency meeting at the Civil Secretariat to assess the impact of the rain and review the state's preparedness. The conference, attended by critical departments such as Revenue and Disaster Management, Home Department, Urban Local Bodies, and Rural Development Department, aims to strategize and coordinate efforts to address the situation effectively. The Chief Minister will also conduct a video conference meeting with all Deputy Commissioners later today. Haryana Rains: Incessant Rainfall Lashes Gurugram, Waterlogging Hits Vehicular Movement (Watch Video).

Emergency Meeting Called by Haryana CM Khattar

