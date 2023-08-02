In response to recent episodes of violence in Haryana, a flag march was conducted by Rapid Action Force personnel in Badshahpur, Gurugram district. The march, captured in a video shared by the news agency ANI, aimed to address the escalating tensions. Notably, internet services have been suspended in the Muslim-majority Nuh district due to communal unrest stemming from the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, according to orders from the state government. Haryana Violence: Internet Services Suspended in Nuh After Intense Communal Tension Erupts During Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra.

Rapid Action Force Conducts Flag March Amidst Haryana Violence

#WATCH | Flag march by Rapid Action Force personnel in Badshahpur, Gurugram district following recent incidents of violence in Haryana pic.twitter.com/yt0gPiaDob — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

