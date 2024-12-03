A heartbreaking incident has claimed the life of 28-year-old Havaldar Naval Kishore, who tragically lost his life while serving in the Siachen Glacier. Havaldar Kishore, who had been married just a year ago, died due to a lack of oxygen, reportedly caused by the extreme climatic conditions in the region, which are further exacerbated by the effects of climate change. The Siachen Glacier, known for its treacherous conditions and high altitude, poses a constant challenge to the soldiers stationed there. Who Is Captain Supreetha CT? All You Need To Know About First Woman Officer From Army Air Defence To Be Deployed at Siachen Glacier.

28-Year-Old Soldier Dies Due to Oxygen Shortage in Siachen Glacier

Mandi, Himachal Pradesh: 28 year old Havaldar Naval Kishore martyred in Siachen Glacier, he had been married just a year ago. The cause of his martyrdom is reported to be a lack of oxygen due to climate change in the Siachen Glacier region pic.twitter.com/uH31T50NTe — IANS (@ians_india) December 3, 2024

