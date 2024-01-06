The Delhi High Court recently said that merely because there is no law prohibiting adultery does not mean that people can marry other persons in secrecy during the subsistence of the first marriage. The high court bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the absence of a law making adultery an offence does not provide people blanket immunity from marrying other persons. The high court further said that mere inability of a spouse to prove performance of saptapadi with regards to the second marriage of his/ her husband/wife at the summoning stage in a bigamy case should not be misused to evade legal consequences. Delhi High Court Imposes Rs 10,000 Fine on Man Claiming Ownership of All Lands Between Ganga and Yamuna, Says 'Petition Is Completely Misconceived'.

HC on Bigamy

The Court said that merely because there is no law prohibiting adultery does not mean that people can marry other persons in secrecy during the subsistence of first marriage.#DelhiHighCourt #Adultery #Bigamy Details: https://t.co/itJwRNsJEm pic.twitter.com/ssLSRZMwDR — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)