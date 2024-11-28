The Calcutta High Court recently said that strict proof of marriage is not required while claiming maintenance under section 125 CrPC for a couple who had been living as husband and wife for a prolonged period of time. The court observed while hearing case in which the petitioner/wife challenged the correctness, legality and propriety of the Impugned Judgment/Order dated November 16, 2016 passed by the Additional Sessions Judge, Fast Track Court, 1st Court, Tamluk, Purba Medinipur in Criminal Revision No. 47 of 2015. The fast track court had set aside the maintenance payable to the wife on the ground that she failed to prove that she is married wife of the Opposite Party No 2. "Where a man and woman have been living together as husband and wife for a reasonable long period of time, strict proof of marriage should not be a pre-condition for maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973," the high court said. HC on Sex After Marriage Promise: Can’t Charge Man With Rape for Consensual Sex After He Refuses To Marry, Says Calcutta High Court.

Strict Proof of Marriage Should Not Be a Pre-Condition for Maintenance

Strict Proof Of Marriage Not Required To Claim Maintenance When Couple Have Been Living As Husband & Wife For Long Time: Calcutta HC | ⁦@Srinjoy77⁩#Maintenancehttps://t.co/gt525wfikP — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)