The Mumbai Police on Thursday, December 14, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a heartwarming story of reuniting a missing woman with her family. The Mumbai police said that police patrolling in the Meghwadi police station area found a missing 20-year-old woman. They further said that the woman had traveled from Gujarat to Mumbai in search of work and was staying with her relatives in the city. After finding the missing woman, the police launched an investigation and later contacted the Limbait Police Station in Gujarat, who informed the woman's husband about her location. "Upon the husband's arrival at Meghwadi Police Station, the missing woman was safely united with him," the tweet by Mumbai police read. Mumbai Police’s Nirbhaya Squad Reunite Minor Girl With Her Family Within 3 Hours.

Mumbai Police Reunite Missing Woman with Her Family

At 2:00 am, police patrolling in the Meghwadi police station area found a missing 20-year-old woman who had traveled from Gujarat to Mumbai in search of work and was staying with relatives. Following an investigation, the Limbait Police Station in Gujarat was contacted, and the… pic.twitter.com/bjLHPvzXKK — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 14, 2023

