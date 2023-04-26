Large parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are reeling under an intense heatwave, and in view of that, the Traffic Department of Mumbai Police has decided not to put on duty any constables who are above 55 years of age, those who are suffering from pre-existing ailments like BP, Diabetes and Asthma and those who have undergone any major medical operation. The no-on-field duty routine will be in place from 12 pm to 5 pm. The directive was issued by Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Pravin Padwal. Mumbai Police ‘All Out Operation’ Leads to Many Crimes Detected, Offenders Caught.

No On-Field Duty in Afternoon for Traffic Constables:

