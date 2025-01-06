According to reports, India has reported its third case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), with a 2-month-old infant from Gujarat testing positive for the virus. The baby, not from Ahmedabad, showed symptoms of cold and cough, prompting the family to shift the child to a hospital in Ahmedabad for treatment. Currently, the infant is receiving care at a private hospital. This marks Gujarat's first confirmed case of HMPV. HMPV Virus ‘First Case’ Reported in India, 8-Month-Old Baby Tests Positive for Human Metapneumovirus in Bengaluru.

Reports Say India's Third Case of HMPV Reported in Gujarat

#Breaking | 3rd #HMPV case detected in #Gujarat A 2-month-old infant tests positive for HMPV. This child is not from Ahmedabad... The baby showed symptoms of cold and cough, after which the family shifted the child to a hospital in Ahmedabad...: @HitenVithalani shares details… pic.twitter.com/cvn3I2DtGE — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 6, 2025

