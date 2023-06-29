As heavy rainfall battered several parts of Gujarat, a 'kutcha house' collapsed due to rain in Navsari district. A video of the "Kutcha" house collapsing due to heavy rainfall has gone viral on social media. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli districts of the Gujarat region today. Gujarat Rains Today Videos: Heavy Rainfall Trigger Water Logging in State, College Bus Stuck in Nadiad Underpass.

'Kutcha House' Collapses in Navsari

#WATCH | A 'kutcha house' collapsed due to rain in Gujarat's Navsari As per IMD, heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli districts of the Gujarat region today. pic.twitter.com/sudQDGqY1Z — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

