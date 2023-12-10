In a continuing Income Tax Department raid at Boudh Distilleries Private Limited in Balangir, Odisha, currency counting machines were brought in as the operation entered its fifth day on Sunday, December 10. The raid has resulted in the seizure of over Rs 200 Crore. Notably, the search has extended to Baldev Sahu Infra Pvt Ltd, a group company linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu. IT Raids in Odisha: Cash Haul Set to Be 'Highest-Ever' With Rs 290 Crore Seizure, 40 Counting Machine Deployed (Watch Video).

Odisha Distillery Raid

#WATCH | Balangir, Odisha: Currency counting machines brought in as the Income Tax Department raid at the premises of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited enter the 5th day. Over Rs 200 Cr has been seizied. Baldev Sahu Infra Pvt Ltd company which is a group company of Boudh… pic.twitter.com/MG9pFxD7vK — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)