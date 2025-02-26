Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorms today, February 26. A video shared by news agency ANI shows heavy rain and hailstorms lashing the Poonch area. According to weather forecasting service Windy, Poonch is expected to witness more rainfall today, between 0.5 and 17 mm. Rajouri Terrorist Attack: Search Operation Underway After Terrorists Fire at Army Vehicle Near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Videos).

Heavy Rain and Hailstorm in Poonch

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch witnesses heavy rain and hailstorm pic.twitter.com/HUi5loZChW — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2025

Poonch Weather Forecast on Windy

