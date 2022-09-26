Veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday launched his new party in Jammu and Kashmir. The former chief minister named his political outfit as 'Democratic Azad Party'. “Our priority is to get the party registered. But since elections (in Jammu and Kashmir) can happen anytime, related developments would continue," the former J&K chief minister said, without revealing too many details.

Check Tweet:

Jammu | Ghulam Nabi Azad announces the name of his new party - 'Democratic Azad Party' He resigned from the Congress party on August 26th. pic.twitter.com/xKKrVYMvOd — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

