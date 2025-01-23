In a shocking turn of events, 25-year-old Jahnavi Modi, a resident of Momasar Bas Mohalle in Shri Dungargarh, Bikaner, has been found to have fabricated a story about her own kidnapping. Modi, a social media influencer known for creating comedy content in the Marwari language, had claimed that she was kidnapped from outside her home in front of her mother. However, an investigation into the matter has revealed that Modi had eloped with her boyfriend, Tarun Sikligar, and got married in an Arya Samaj ceremony. A video of the wedding has surfaced, putting an end to speculation about her disappearance. SP Kavendra Singh Sagar confirmed that Modi had indeed gotten married to Sikligar and that the kidnapping claim was false. ADSP Kailash Sandhu visited Shri Dungargarh to investigate the matter and found that Modi was safe and sound with her husband. Jahnavi Modi, who has appeared in several short movies in Marwari language, has a significant following on social media, where she is known for her comedic content. Jaipur: Expelled Students Gatecrash Farewell Party at SMS School in Rajasthan, Thrash Class 12 Student; Video Goes Viral.

Video of Bikaner Comedian Marrying Tarun Sangla at Arya Samaj Temple Surfaces

सोशल मीडिया फ़्रेम जाह्नवी मोदी के अपहरण की कहानी निकली झूठी ! आर्य समाज की रीति से विवाह का वीडियों आया सामने Adsp कैलाश संधु आज मामलें की जाँच के लिए पहुँचे थे श्रीडूंगरगढ़ First India ने कल ही दिए थे संकेत SP कावेंद्र सिंह सागर ने की पुष्टि तरुण सिकलीगर से किया विवाह… pic.twitter.com/AKJjFunBV6 — Laxman Raghav (@kunwarraghav) January 22, 2025

Mother Files ‘Kidnapping’ FIR

बीकानेर के श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में मोमासर बास मोहल्ले की रहने वाली 25 साल की जाह्नवी मोदी का घर के बाहर से मां के सामने अपहरण हो गया. जाह्नवी मोदी मारवाड़ी लैंग्वेज में कई शॉर्ट मूवीज का हिस्सा रही हैं और सोशल मीडिया पर कॉमेडी कंटेंट बनाती है. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/KRYYOzFF7X — Avdhesh Pareek (@Zinda_Avdhesh) January 22, 2025

